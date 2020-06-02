Schools preparing to reopen in the fall with changes, superintendents say

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Summer is just around the corner but school systems are already looking ahead to next fall. Superintendents say they say the past few months have been difficult.

“It’s absloutely insane. This is certainly not something that we ever want to happen in any other community any other life time in our lifetimes. Hopefully it won’t,” Hazleton School District superintendent Brian Uplinger said.

Janet Serino, the superintendent of Wyoming Area Secondary School and Elementary, says trying to figure out how school will look in the fall is very stressful.

“It’s not just cut and dry of bringing students into school and thinking that everything is going to be the way it was before. And that’s scary. It’s just a frightening situation right now and we have to be able to adjust,” Serino said.

She says there is a lot to keep in mind, like transportation for students, how to accommodate lunches, numbers of students in classrooms, and more. Some ideas schools are considering include keeping classes online, or a hybrid of at-home and at-school learning for certain students, or a six-day schedule, where students alternate days of actually attending school.

“On the days that they wouldn’t be in school they would be online or they would be utilizing packet work,” Uplinger said.

Robert Mehalick, Superintendent of the Crestwood School District says he believes all school districts will make large purchases of protection supplies.

“We’ve already made some of our purhcases, anticipating that there’s going to be a backlog on these items,” Mehalick said.

Some school district officials say more information and guidelines about the upcoming school year will be released by the Department of Education soon.