School’s holiday gift shop provides shopping opportunities for students

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local middle school is hosting its first-holiday gift shop for students and the shop opened Monday.

GAR Middle School’s holiday gift shop is part of their schoolwide positive behavior support program. Students have the opportunity to buy their family and friends presents.

Instead of using actual cash, students can earn Pack Cash for positive behavior in school. The program encourages positive behavior and helps students who may not have money for gifts.

“The look on the kids’ face this morning when they found out the Holiday Gift shop was opening, was like that look when you see kids excited about that first Christmas morning and they’re opening their presents,” Special Education Teacher Heather Green said.

“The teachers spent a lot of time on it and I’m very appreciative,” seventh-grader Mubarak Sharif said.

“This came about as a way for our ‘Schoolwide Positive Behavior Support Program’ where students earn what we call Pack Cash for positive behaviors within the school,” Green said.

“For being nice, being respectful, for being safe and always wearing my mask,” sixth-grader Carina Perez said.

“Being on my best behavior, giving people compliments,” Sharif said.

“We wanted to do something special for them for Christmas especially since this is their first Christmas back in a year. All of this has been fundraised and donated within three weeks to provide gift opportunities for 1,000 students, so there’s over 4,000 items there and there’s over 47 raffle opportunities,” Green said. “It’s a good opportunity for kids to use their Pack Cash to buy little stuff for their family and friends and for themselves too.”

“I’m planning to get something for my family yeah. And myself as well,” eighth-grader Gian Tavarez said.

“Our kids really work hard, and they do a lot of kindness so we just wanted to pay the kindness forward to them,” Green said.

“Kindness goes a long way,” Sharif said.

The holiday gift shop runs until Friday, December 17th.