School supply drive a success

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We’re a month into the school year, but some programs are in short supply.

A summer school supply drive is filling the void and Thursday night, the gifts were handed out to an after-school program by a special guest. Senator John Yudichak’s office raised $3,000 worth of school and craft supplies for the students in a local after-school program. Thursday night, he was at the Pittston Intermediate Center to give the gifts to some elementary students.

Senator John Yudichak became a kid again Thursday, at least for a while. He helped students in the Shine After School program of Luzerne County at Wilkes University build Legos.

“It looks like toys. They’re actually educational toys. They build things. They help kids create, spark the imagination,” Yudichak said.

The senator’s office held a drive over the summer to give all the toys and other basic school supplies to the program, making sure the elementary students start the year off strong.

Student Emma Mazzillo said she was looking forward to coming to the Shine program the most. These new supplies will keep students engaged while helping them advance academically.

“There is nothing like stopping at a center to see the happy faces of the kids working on our projects. This is why we do what we do at Shine,” director Carol Nicholas said.

And it’s more than fun and games. The Legos help teach the principles of STEAM, science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

Cassidy Eckrote, a constituent relations specialist in Yudichak’s office, was the driving force behind this gift to the kids. All the supplies collected are split between nine centers in Luzerne County.

“Seeing the kids play with the toys, interact and have the chance and opportunity to learn is really rewarding,” Eckrote said.

You only got to see a portion of those supplies and the students that benefitted from the donation. But there are about 600 students throughout Luzerne County in this program who get to start the school year with supplies they wouldn’t have had otherwise.

Eyewitness News was a proud sponsor of the program and one of the school supply location drop-off points.