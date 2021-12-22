School receives new field and fitness center

MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several new additions to a local school district are almost complete.

The Milton Area School District just laid brand-new turf for their football field. They added new bleachers and the track will be laid down in the spring.

They’re almost done building a new fitness and wellness center for students and the community. The projects have been in the works for several years and students from the high school can’t wait to see it all finished.

“Just the atmosphere inside the school about the facility, it’s great to see kids are super excited about it and super excited for it to get done and start playing on it,” Milton High School senior Leah Walter said.

The fitness center will open in February 2022.