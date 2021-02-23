School districts gearing up for a return to class

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The push for opening our schools safely hinges on things like proper funding, PPE, and what’s on many minds, vaccinations.

It’s the largest school district in our area with more than 12,000 students and it’s always growing.

A national push to get students back in the classroom is well received, but the Hazleton area knows as much as Dr. Fauci, they’ve got plenty of planning and research ahead.

“We anticipate data on high aged individuals, namely individuals 12 years old to 17 years old, by the beginning of the fall.”

While just the thought of student vaccinations or a return to normalcy could be a sigh of relief for parents and school staff, it’s not soon enough for many.

Hazleton area has been at work trying to facilitate learning for their thousands of students.

An all-virtual approach for a district of this magnitude has certainly hit its share of snags along the way.

Many eyes are focused down the road to a full return for students in classrooms with a big push to put more priority on vaccinating educators.

A tentative date has been pushed back to allow more teachers, who are in phase 1B, but a number of whom fall under the state 1A vaccination category for other factors like health risks and exposure to other vulnerable populations, to get vaccinated and feel safer.

Hazleton Area School District Superintendent, Brian Uplinger, says it is a work in progress.

“We’re still working towards that. It may not come to fruition because (Lehigh Valley Health Network) is having some difficulties in getting the vaccine. However, when it does happen, we will offer it to any of the staff members who haven’t received it yet.”

While the push continues for students and primarily faculty, statewide to get the vaccine and return to classrooms, Hazleton Area is looking at a potential 45 days in-person, at the moment, beginning in April.

To get back to in-person classes, according to the CDC, monitoring of water resources, ventilation, and daily screenings are encouraged.

Later today, some of the youngest of Hazleton Area students will be getting more Chromebooks as the district is finally at a one-to-one program after fulfilling all orders.

That said, a late start to in-person learning is expected in the coming months and whatever time these kids can get in the classrooms is going to be crucial.