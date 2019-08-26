School bus safety is a priority as the school year starts

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thousands of kids are heading back to school over the next week, and many of them will do so via buses. Which is why it’s important for drivers to focus on safety first.

Buses are critical in the North Pocono School District, one of the largest geographic districts in the region. More than fifteen buses provide transportation to students in North Pocono.

Buses run from 6 am (when it is still dark out) until 5 pm.

One bus driver asks people behind the wheel to remember the importance of being safe.

“Main thing is be careful of all the students who are trying to get on the buses,” Bill Casey, a school bus driver for Pocono Transportation said. “And obey the signs on the side of the buses, when we have the stop signs, do not go through the stop signs at all. And just be aware of your surroundings when it comes to the school buses.”

In Pennsylvania, it is illegal to pass a school bus when its red lights are flashing and stop arm is extended. If you’re convicted of breaking this law you can face a fine of up to $250, five points on your driving record, and a 60-day suspension of your license.