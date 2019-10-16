School bus, police cruiser collide

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There were some tense moments Wednesday in Luzerne County when a Wilkes-Barre police cruiser and a school bus collided.

It took place moments after the police arrested two men. None of the 27 students on that school bus were injured. Neither was the police officer. But one of the men who was in custody and riding in the back of the police cruiser was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

“All I saw were all the lights. I thought what’s going on. I looked out the door, there’s cop cars and ambulances and everything,” said Frank Oldziejewski, who lives near the accident site.

Oldziejewski said it was quite the scene on South Sherman Street in the Heights section of the city when a school bus and a Wilkes-Barre police cruiser collided. He said he was concerned about the students on the school bus. We now know there were 27 on board on their way to the nearby G.A.R. High School.

“They seemed fine. They kept them on the bus until somebody came from the school and marched them all down. It was very orderly. The police and firemen were right on. Real professional,” Oldziejewski said.

Eyewitness News did see a man being placed into an ambulance. Eyewitnesses to the crash tell Eyewitness News he was riding in the back of the police cruiser.

The police chief says he was one of two men who had just been arrested in the neighborhood after a traffic stop. A black car was also seized as part of that stop.

“The police department did a very good job to let us know it was a low impact accident. That helped a lot,” Wilkes-Barre Fire Department Chief Jay Delaney said.

Delaney says it is always a concern when a school bus is involved in any type of crash.

“As soon as our paramedics and firefighter EMTs started a systematic evaluation–talked to the students. Students, they were very good. They understood what was going on. At that point, we completed our evaluation. We got in contact with the school district, almost like a team approach. The school district nurse came to the scene and we mapped out a plan,” Delaney said.

The students were escorted and walked to G.A.R. High School. The man who was taken to the hospital was released a short time later back into police custody.

He and the other man who was arrested face numerous charges including weapons charges and receiving stolen property. As for the cause of the crash, the police chief tells Eyewitness News the bus driver tried to squeeze by the police cruiser but the bus hit the cruiser.

That bus was transporting students from Wilkes-Barre Area Vo-Tech to G.A.R. High School. School district officials say they have training sessions with their staff to handle incidents like this one.