Scare the Cancer out of Charlie

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the season to be scared and a local school is aiming to scare up more than fun this holiday season. One community is fundraising for a 19-year-old dealing with a scary disease.

Enter if you dare. The eighth-grade class at Holy Rosary School put on their best costumes and pulled off their best scare tactics at their annual haunted house Spooktacular event.

Each of the proceeds goes to a worthy cause. This year, it benefits one of their own. 19-year-old Charlie Vermac, Jr., of Avoca and a former Rosary student, was diagnosed with cancer in August.

“Oh, we love him. We love his family. We love him,” eighth-grade teacher Debbie Brady said. “The fact that this whole thing is even happening to him is very distressing but he is just a very good, kind-hearted person.”

The eighth-graders were all on board using this frightful night to help Charlie as he travels to and from the hospital for treatment.

“Even though he graduated five years ago, we are still very willing to help him and his family,” eighth-grader Abigail Miller said.

Angelina Corridoni’s older brother is friends with Charlie.

“We knew he needed help so we just figured to donate it to him because we wanted to help him in many ways,” Corridoni said.

Selling baked goods, collecting donations and charging just $2 per admission ticket. Organizers say this event is all about scaring the cancer right out of Charlie. These brave souls are entering the haunted house because they dare to help find a cure.

Charlie’s family also in the Halloween crowd to lend their support.

“When I was younger, my cousin Charlie used to take me out on his street in a wagon and we would go trick-or-treating together. And now I am here to support him,” Maryjane Michaels said.

Holy Rosary School showing Charlie that as he faces this frightening disease head-on, they’ve got his back. This fundraising event normally raises a few hundred dollars.

Organizers expect to do even better than that for Charlie.