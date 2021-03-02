Scammers pose as COVID vaccine schedulers, reaching out to Geisinger patients to steal personal data

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Geisinger is alerting patients about scammers that are posing as COVID vaccine schedulers.

A Geisinger representative says the scammers are reaching out to Geisinger patients by automated calls, live callers and/or text messages.

The fraudulent activity includes the scammers asking for the patient’s name, date of birth and Social Security number in order to schedule a vaccine appointment.

They say patients and the community should be aware that Geisinger will never ask for a Social Security number and if you do get a suspicious call, you should hang up and call Geisinger directly at 800-275-6401 or check your myGeisinger account for messages.

