Saying thank you for the support

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some special guests were among the crowd Friday night for a local homecoming high school football game. Those guests launched a gift and messages to the crowd.

People in the stands cheered, trying to get Cathy Covach-Hale and her two sons’ attention. The family used a slingshot to launch Lehigh Valley Health Network t-shirts into the crowds at the Schuylkill Haven football game against Mahanoy City.

“I saw a bunch of people trying to get the t-shirts. It was very fun,” Luke Hale said.

“They were like throw it to me, throw it to me. I just didn’t know who to choose,” Noah Hale said.

Cathy is a nine-month cancer survivor. She’s also worked in the emergency room for more than 30 years. So when she needed treatment, she chose her work family, Lehigh Valley Hospital Schuylkill.

“So many people were overwhelmingly supportive of me, have given so much to me, have offered help to both me and my sons and it just means the world to me,” Covach-Hale said.

She was the first patient at the hospital’s new cancer treatment center. It opened in August. As one of the many local community sponsors of the game, the hospital decided to throw their logo to the crowds.

“That was so much fun. It was so much fun. The energy tonight in this game was amazing,” Covach-Hale said.

As Cathy and her sons joined in the fun, she showed support to the co-workers and hospital who helped them through this hard year. On the sidelines, her sons each had a special message for her.

“You can overcome any problem you face,” Luke said.

“The only thing that I would want my mom to know is that I love her and would do anything for her,” Noah said.

About 100 t-shirts total were thrown to the home and visitor sidelines at Friday night’s Schuylkill Haven homecoming game against Mahanoy City.