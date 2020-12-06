Saving restaurants from COVID-19 shutdowns

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Restaurants are among the businesses most severely impacted by the pandemic.

One in six nationwide have shut its door permanently as a result. That’s according to the Independent Restaurant Coalition.

The group does not support the $900 billion Compromise COVID Relief bill. They say it doesn’t give direct help to restaurants. Owners want the Restaurants Act included in any relief bill to provide $120 billion in grants for restaurant business expenses.

“We’ve spent $20,000 on fencing in our parking lot to provide an outdoor dining experience,” Los Angeles restauranteur Caroline Styne said.

“It’s impossible really to eat or drink with your mask on and so that’s why restaurants and bars are particularly a higher risk,” White House COVID Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx said.

The coalition says, paycheck protection program loans are too short term, and limit what they can be used for.