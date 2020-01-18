Saturday Morning Forecast

Closings & Delays
(WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a cold start to the weekend.

Many of us woke up to temperatures in the teens and even single digits in some spots. We will start off with snow before changing to a wintry mix late Saturday afternoon into the early evening as warmer air moves into the upper layers of the atmosphere.

Temperatures at the ground will be very cold so any precipitation that falls will stick on untreated surfaces. Roadways and travel will be impacted. Winds will also be gusty from 20-30 mph so blowing snow will greatly reduce visibility at times.

Highs will climb from the teens to the freezing mark later Saturday evening. The wintry mix will taper off around midnight. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Sunday, cloud cover sticks around with a chance of some snow showers. Winds will be gusty again with the highs in the low 30s. Arctic air settles in for the beginning of next week.

Highs will struggle to reach the mid-20s on both Monday and Tuesday. High pressure keeps us dry Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures slowly rise as the week comes to an end.

