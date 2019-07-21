Saturday marks 50-year anniversary of moon landing

(WBRE/WYOU) –50 years ago Saturday night, Americans were glued to their TV sets for a momentous event in history.

July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong did the unthinkable and became the first man to set foot on the moon. It took nearly a decade and 400,000 people to get that moment that changed the course of history. Vice president Mike Pence met with the second man to walk on the moon, Buzz Aldrin at the Kennedy Space Center.

They stood at the launchpad that started it all to honor the 50th anniversary of that giant leap.