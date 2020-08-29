Saturday afternoon severe storm potential

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) – After a soggy and rainy start to the day, thanks to the remnants of what was known as Hurricane Laura, our first round of rain is heading out of the area.

Behind that, we are monitoring another cold front for this afternoon. While a few peeks of sunshine may sneak in here and there, the cloud cover will be tough to fully break.

As the cold front nears our area, expect a few scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop in Central PA early this afternoon. As the front continues to push east, these showers and thunderstorms will reach Eastern PA late afternoon into the early evening hours. While not every home will likely see a storm as these do appear to be scattered, those who do could see a strong to severe storm.

Locations with the best likelihood of seeing a strong to severe storm will be along and east of Interstate 81. The main threats will be locally heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts, while the threat of an isolated tornado and hail are low at this time.

