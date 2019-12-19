Santa’s Reindeer Receive Clean Bill of Health, Approved for Deliveries in Pennsylvania on Christmas Eve

A reindeer grabs some food during a press conference to announce a clean bill of health for Santa’s nine reindeer, and that they’re cleared for take-off on December 24, at Hersheypark Christmas Candylane on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Pennsylvania State Veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill holds up a clean bill of health for Santa’s nine reindeer, and that they’re cleared for take-off on December 24, at Hersheypark Christmas Candylane on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, left, Santa Claus, aka Barry Klinger of Palmyra, center, and Pennsylvania State Veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill pose for a picture during a press conference to announce a clean bill of health for Santa’s nine reindeer, and that they’re cleared for take-off on December 24, at Hersheypark Christmas Candylane on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Santa Claus, aka Barry Klinger of Palmyra, talks with Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, before a press conference to announce a clean bill of health for Santa’s nine reindeer, and that they’re cleared for take-off on December 24, at Hersheypark Christmas Candylane on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Reindeer look for food during a press conference to announce a clean bill of health for Santa’s nine reindeer, and that they’re cleared for take-off on December 24, at Hersheypark Christmas Candylane on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) On Thursday, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding and Pennsylvania State Veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill joined Santa Claus and his nine reindeer at Hersheypark Christmas Candylane to announce that they have received a clean bill of health and are cleared for take-off on December 24.

“Not everyone knows what takes place behind the scenes to allow Santa and his nine reindeer to take flight on Christmas Eve,” said Agriculture Secretary Redding. “Thanks to Dr. Brightbill, his counterpart in the North Pole, and Santa’s due diligence, we can expect gifts under the tree Christmas morning.”

The reindeer, answering to the names of Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donder, Blitzen, and Rudolph received clearance to fly to Pennsylvania from Dr. Robert F. Gerlach, Alaska’s state veterinarian. This Certificate of Veterinary Inspection and Permit to Ship allows them to fly from rooftop to rooftop in PA for the purpose of toy delivery.

“I’m grateful to Dr. Gerlach for his inspection of these reindeer,” said Dr. Brightbill, Pennsylvania’s state veterinarian. “According to their certificates, despite one’s glaringly red nose and their magical ability to fly, word is that they’re in extraordinary health!”

Such certificates are required as an assurance that contagious diseases are not carried across state lines. Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture veterinarians supply these certifications for animals residing in PA before they’re transported across state lines.

“Hersheypark is honored that Santa trusts his nine reindeer to the care of our ZooAmerica team throughout the holiday season,” said Quinn Bryner, Director of PR at Hersheypark. “We’re the only place to see them all together in the Northeast through Jan. 1 so we wish them a magical flight before they come back to Hershey!”

To learn more about the department’s efforts to protect animal health, visit agriculture.pa.gov.

(Information from PA Department of Agriculture and PACAST)