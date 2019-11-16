Santa’s Post Office Now Open

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Santa Claus is answering thousands of Christmas letters from children around the world at a special post office in the northern German town of Himmelpfort.

This is a tradition at the post office. Last year, Santa and 20 helpers responded to 277,200 letters from 64 countries. Santa’s helpers answer in various languages and also in braille, and each letter has a special Santa postmark.

This tradition began when postal workers in 1984 received two letters addressed to Santa in Himmelpfort. The postal workers didn’t want to send them back to the recipient unknown. Instead, they answered the letters.

All letters received between Thursday and December 15th will be personally answered and returned before Christmas.

Address letters to: An den Weihnachtsmann, Weihnachtspostfiliale, 16798, Himmelpfort, Germany. Remember a return address.