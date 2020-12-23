Santa surprises Wyoming Catholic School students during fire drill

EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Santa made a pit stop in Exeter Wednesday.

One monthly fire drill had children jumping for joy. Children at a local catholic school got a little Christmas surprise.

It was a normal day at Wyoming Catholic School when the students came out for a fire drill. But then came Santa.

“I thought the firetruck was just going to leave but when I saw Santa I was like yay,” second-grader Grace Kelly said.

Kelly and her friends had no idea their monthly fire drill was going to turn into a Christmas surprise.

“We wanted to have some fun with our students so the fire department and Santa called us up and said they would help us out,” Principal Eileen Rishcoff said. “He was on the other side of the engine so when the students came out, the sirens turned on and the lights and when we turned the truck around and they saw Santa they were like ‘Oh my goodness, Santa.”

And Santa did not come emptyhanded. Every kid was handed a stocking with goodies inside. After the kids went back inside, they watched Mass and acted out the Nativity scene.

“Jesus is the reason for the season so this is extra, but it is fabulous,” second-grade teacher Angela Delayo said.

They wanted to make sure everyone knew why they celebrate the holiday in the first place, to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. And from all of the children Eyewitness News spoke with Wednesday, they say this is something they won’t forget.

