Santa sighting in Tunkhannock

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wyoming County community came out to watch Santa and his elves prepare to drop off presents.

More than 30 members of the Tunkhannock community gathered at the Skyhaven Airport to watch Santa take flight on Tuesday, as he prepares to make his deliveries on Christmas Eve.

The organizers say the goal is to spread community cheer and bring people together. They also say next year, they plan to make the event larger, and include a fundraiser for a good cause.