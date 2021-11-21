Santa pays visit to North Scranton tree-lighting event

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Santa sightings are becoming more frequent in NEPA this week and he’s bringing gifts!

Members of the community in North Scranton had a tree-lighting as well as visit from Santa Sunday. The tree was lit up at Providence Square as Santa came to hand out stockings filled with Christmas treats for the kids.

People say they’re happy to be able to have events like this despite the pandemic.

“Oh my gosh just look at it. It brings the community together, it excites the children. It’s just a nice neighborhood thing,” North Scranton Neighborhood Association president Kathleen Quinn said.

“I mean I don’t know, it’s awesome that we still have this especially you know during the pandemic. We enjoy it as a family, it gets us out of the house, that’s for sure,” Richard English of Dickson City said.

COVID concerns kept the event smaller this year.