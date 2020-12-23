Santa pays visit to Kingston nursing home

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Christmas is just three days away.

It’s fair to say it’s a busy week for Santa Claus.

But, Tuesday Saint Nick made the time to visit residents at a local nursing facility. He dropped by Manor Care Health Services in Kingston and had a COVID friendly visit with residents.

They had big smiles as Santa came to each window ringing his bell. Employees at Manor Care Health tell Eyewitness News they were glad Santa was able to bring a little Christmas spirit to the facility.