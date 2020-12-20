Santa pays visit to Eagle McClure Hose Company, brings joy to children

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Old Forge Fire Department hosted a special guest Sunday.

Santa made a visit to the Eagle McClure Hose Company. This event was held in place of the annual Santa Run, but each child still received a special treat just like years past.

Organizers and parents say keeping the decades-long tradition going was especially important this year.

“The kids have had a tough year with not having any amount of normalcy. Without going to school and doing afterschool activities and events. So this was really great for the community. To be able to have some holiday cheer,” Adrianna Nee said.

The free event wrapped up around 4 p.m. Sunday.