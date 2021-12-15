Santa on the Square event to be held December 18 in Wilkes-Barre

Top Stories

Santa rode his sleigh through the streets of downtown Wilkes-Barre in the 2021 Christmas Parade.

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With Christmas quickly approaching, there is an opportunity for children to visit with Santa and tell him what’s on their wish list this year.

On Saturday, December 18, children can meet Santa at Santa on the Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hot chocolate will be provided courtesy of the Lions Club of Wilkes-Barre.

Visitors can also meet local police officers and other first responders. For more information, visit the city’s website.

