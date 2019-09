HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Repaving is set to resume today on a busy roadway in Luzerne County.

The four-mile project on the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township was abruptly halted last month over a contract to get the job done.

The job has now been awarded to New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company and is expected to start back up today.

PennDOT says the project’s new completion date is estimated to be early December.