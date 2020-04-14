Sam Adams Brewery helping unemployed restaurant workers

Coronavirus Response

MASSACHUSETTS (WBRE/WYOU) — Sam Adams Brewery is expanding its program to help unemployed bar and restaurant workers.

The company says its Restaurant Strong Fund, which kicked off in Massachusetts last month, is now being launched in 19 other states, including Pennsylvania. The goal is to give $1,000 to industry workers who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus outbreak.

To qualify, you have to be a full-time employee at the same restaurant, bar, or nightclub for at least three months. The brewery will accept applications until April 30th.

To apply for the grant or donate to the cause, click here.

