Salvation Army ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign begins

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents and students across the region will have a new return to school this year. But a local Salvation Army is helping prepare for any situation.

The Salvation Army of Scranton is going forward with its annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign. They’ve teamed with Walmart to host a school supply drive.

Their goal is to help parents get kids back to learning, whether in-person or online. They’re asking for general school supplies hoping to help at least 100 students with necessary supplies. Organizers say they hope to make this year’s back to school a little less stressful.

“That there are no children without school supplies. The burden is taken off, a little bit, off of the shoulders of the parents and all that they have to prepare for in this unique year,” Salvation Army Scranton Corp. Officer Major Bob Schmig said.

Donations will also be accepted in person at the Salvation Army of Scranton office. Starting Monday, Eyewitness News will have special reports that focus on going back to school.