Salvation Army helping those in need

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Salvation Army wants you to know they have food and household essentials for those who are in need.

Wednesday morning, volunteers were bagging up onions while boxing other foods. Every week since the middle of March they help 600 families due to the coronavirus crisis. Each donation is based on need but with the generosity from the community, those in need are well-fed.

“A family of four would probably receive four to five boxes of commodities plus a 50-pound bag of potatoes, everything from frozen foods, frozen meat, fresh vegetables, canned goods,” Steven Oaten, corps sergeant-major, Salvation Army Scranton said.

If you are in need or would like to help, you can click here or call 570-344-9878.