Salvation Army Helping Make Holidays Special for Children

(WBRE/WYOU) — The Salvation Army has been working tirelessly making sure the holidays are special for the less fortunate.

Families in need can go to the Salvation Army center in Williamsport and sign up to receive a food basket and toys for children 12 years old and younger. The last day for signups is next Tuesday, December 3rd.

Already 400 children have signed up to receive toys. The organization is looking for donations from Legos to Barbies and craft kits.

“The need happens more and more. I think there are families these days that while they work, they just don’t receive enough income by the time they’ve paid their rent and they’ve paid their electric. We again will keep giving as long as we have it and as long as there is a need,” Major Paula Spencer with the Salvation Army said.

The toys will be handed out on December 18th.