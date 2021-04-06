Salvation Army Forest City Service Center holds food pantry distribution

FOREST CITY, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Salvation Army Forest City Service Center held its first food pantry distribution in a new Forest City location Tuesday.

The charitable organization had a lot of food to share with people living in the Susquehanna County community. Dozens of people drove up to receive the donations.

“I just love being out here helping with the people and if you look at most of the Salvation Army, we would call it the army behind the army because all these people behind us are volunteers, so we have about 12 volunteers that come out and do this on their own time,” Regional Manager of Salvation Army Service Extension Department Michael Cipilewski said.

This was the first time the Salvation Army distributed food from its new location on Delaware Street.

Officials say it actually happened three days earlier than originally planned.