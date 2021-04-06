Salvation Army Forest City Service Center holds food pantry distribution

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

FOREST CITY, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Salvation Army Forest City Service Center held its first food pantry distribution in a new Forest City location Tuesday.

The charitable organization had a lot of food to share with people living in the Susquehanna County community. Dozens of people drove up to receive the donations.

“I just love being out here helping with the people and if you look at most of the Salvation Army, we would call it the army behind the army because all these people behind us are volunteers, so we have about 12 volunteers that come out and do this on their own time,” Regional Manager of Salvation Army Service Extension Department Michael Cipilewski said.

This was the first time the Salvation Army distributed food from its new location on Delaware Street.
Officials say it actually happened three days earlier than originally planned.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos