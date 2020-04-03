Salvation Army distributes food to over 300 families

FOREST CITY, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds turned out for a special food distribution in Susquehanna County Thursday.

Salvation Army volunteers distributed food to as many as 350 families. It happened at the Ascension Parish Sacred Heart of Jesus Hall in Forest City. The Salvation Army Extension Center and the Weinberg Foundation loaded a variety of food into vehicles.

Organizers tell Eyewitness News the need is great.

“People are scared and people don’t have their incomes now. They didn’t get any checks that were suppose to come in as of yet, so right now it is a big help to people,” Michael Cipilewski of the Salvation Army said.

The Salvation Army in Forest City has a monthly food distribution. They doubled their usual food giveaway to as much as 8,000 pounds.

Meats, sauces, pasta, eggs, and milk are all part of the giveaway.