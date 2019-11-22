Salad Products Being Recalled

(WBRE/WYOU) — A New Jersey-based company is recalling nearly 100,000 pounds of salad products that may be contaminated with E. Coli.

The salad products were produced in October by Missa Bay and sold in nearly 40 different varieties of salad kits. The investigation started in Maryland as part of a food-borne illness investigation.

All products from the same lot of lettuce are included in the recall and they have all passed their use-by date. All affected products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

