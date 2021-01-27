Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in Girardville postponed

GIRARDVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Girardville Parade Committee has announced their 2021 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will be postponed until further notice.

The committee made the call due to public health and safety concerns during this time.

A new date has not been released yet.

