GIRARDVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Girardville Parade Committee has announced their 2021 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will be postponed until further notice.
The committee made the call due to public health and safety concerns during this time.
A new date has not been released yet.
- More than two dozen illegal guns off street after gun traffic ring busted
- Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in Girardville postponed
- Vaccine supplies thin out as demand increases in Lackawanna County
- Three Lackawanna County residents arrested in connection to gun trafficking ring
- Crews remove truck from embankment in Lackawanna County