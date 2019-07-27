Saint Ann’s Novena Feast Day mass held

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A longstanding summer devotion of faith wrapped up Friday night in Lackawanna County.

Diocese of Scranton Bishop Joseph Bambera celebrated Saint Ann’s Novena Feast Day mass Friday night on the grounds of Saint Ann’s basilica. This is where thousands gathered daily since July 17 to attend masses and devotion services for the 95th annual Solemn Novena to Saint Ann. Some of those who come to worship at the Novena have done so year after year.

“It’s just nine days to become closer to Christ and to realize where we are and where we stand,” Carol Martinkovitch of Lake Ariel said.

The Novena’s Feast Day started with another tradition. A group of worshippers from Our Lady of Eucharist Parish in Pittston made the journey on foot to attend a pre-dawn mass at the Basilica in Scranton.