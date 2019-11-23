SAGE Awards, Celebrating Local Business

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A local chamber of commerce threw down the red carpet Friday night to celebrate businesses excelling within their communities.

The SAGE (Scranton Awards for Growth and Excellence) Awards, was a ballroom filled with the movers and shakers from all walks of northeastern Pennsylvania with plenty to celebrate.

The 10th annual SAGE Awards are given to those businesses who go beyond the call of duty in some form or another. The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce gala was filled with business leaders from all walks of life.

“You really want it to be a true celebration of business for the greater Scranton area,” said the chamber’s director of membership & events Mari Potis. “You have your nonprofit sectors, your small business, your new business, and your veteran businesses.”

“80 businesses that are doing so well right now that they thought it was a good idea to take the time and tell the community about their success. That’s what we’re celebrating tonight,” added chamber president Bill Drukin.

Some businesses like the Tobyhanna Army Depot were finalists for awards on their building renovations, but are proud to serve past any recognition.

“The number one thing that stands out for us is the fact that we’re able to give back to our military vets,” said community relations specialist Erica Carrescia. “That’s what it all comes down to here at Tobyhanna.”

Other businesses were celebrated for community involvement.

“The practice has been in the Scranton area since 1991,” said Northeastern Rehabilitation Associates executive director for program development Bill Dempsey. “I’m very proud to work for a group of doctors who feel pretty strongly about the community and are very generous.”

There were also some returning faces of previous winners.

“Last year Outreach was named the nonprofit of the year. We were so extremely excited about that,” said Outreach Center for Community Resources’ Kristin Cianfichi.

80 applicants, whittled down to 13 award winners, represent the best of the best in Northeastern PA.

“It’s a great event. The chamber does so much for the businesses in the community,” added Dempsey. “We’re just happy to be here, support the chamber, to be with all these other businesses and to be even mentioned is an honor.”

The night may have been about celebrating, but the focus of these businesses are the communities they serve. An evening enjoyed by all.

The full list of winners —

Best Practices in Community Involvement – Northeastern Rehabilitation Associates

Best Practices in Customer Service – Penn Foster

Best Practices in Marketing and Communications – Posture Interactive

Business of the Year – Woodloch Resort

Fastest Growing Company – Bedrock Technology

Hometown Star Award – Scranton Fringe Festival, “Big Gay StorySlam”

New and Emerging Business of the Year – CaPAA of NEPA, LLC

Non-Profit Organization of the Year – Discovery MI Preschool

Pride and Progress: Interior Renovations – Penn State Scranton

Pride and Progress: Exterior Renovations – Borough of Dunmore (Schautz Stadium)

Pride and Progress: New Construction – AAA North Penn and FNCB Bank (tie)

Small Business of the Year – Lavish Body & Home

People’s Choice – United Sports Academy