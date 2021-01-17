Safety petition for Giant’s Despair Road garners nearly 2,000 signatures

LAUREL RUN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Too many lives have been lost on Giant’s Despair Road.

And people who live near it say they’ve had enough. They’re asking elected officials for help, and their petition already has almost 2,000 signatures. The issue has gone on for decades, despite signs.

Neighbors who live along Giant’s Despair Road in Laurel Run hold their breath every time a truck heads down the hill. True to its name, Giant’s Despair Road is steep and windy and prone to black ice. It’s the site of far too many deadly crashes.

“It’s very unnerving to know that people who just pass your house may not live to see the rest of the day,” neighbor and petition signer Jody Busch said.

The road is restricted to trucks over 10.5 tons. But warning signs are often ignored.

“There’s been deaths on this hill. You can see that there’s so many signs around but for some reason these huge trucks come down, they don’t pay attention and this hill, soon as you get over the top of it there’s no way but bad,” Busch said.

Last week, a cement truck coming down the hill passed about 10 warning signs before losing control and crushing a pickup, killing a local man. Neighbors say he was on his way home.

“We’ve gone through this battle with some of our local legislators that have helped us get new signage, new reflective signage, but it’s just not enough,” Laurel Run Borough Mayor Justin Correll said.

Now people in the borough are taking matters into their own hands with a petition to add flashing lights and enhanced warnings at the top and bottom of the hill.

Busch says he already signed it. After living there for 26 years, he thinks it’s a step in the right direction.

“Also, there might be something as a chain that could go across that would actually scrape the top of these tractor trailers that have no right going down these hills and that could get their attention,” Busch said.

But first, they need to get the attention of lawmakers who can help. Mayor Correll says he’s hopeful.

“It is a situation that we’ve been trying to prevent for a couple of years now but I think we’re on the right path now with the state legislators to help us out,” Correll said.

A major problem is that many truck drivers unfamiliar with the area follow standard GPS. The signs direct truck drivers to take an alternate route by turning left on Pine Run Road, but GPS will take them straight down the hill.

Locals hope flashing lights will alert truck drivers to ignore GPS and take the alternate route before it’s too late. Right now signs warn truck drivers of the weight limit.

The local woman who started the petition, Brenda Lee, said they want signs that also warn truck drivers of the danger using Giant’s Despair Road during inclement weather.