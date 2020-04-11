Safety of food during COVID-19

Coronavirus Response

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With growing COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth, specific concerns are also mounting; how safe is our food?

Cargill, a meat processing plant in Hazle Township, voluntarily shut down operations but more than 150 employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine and officials from the Department of Agriculture say there’s research to support that food has not proven to be a carrier of the virus and thus, Pennsylvania’s food supply is safe.

Hear what Dr. Levine has to say on Eyewitness News at 6.

Department of Agriculture officials weigh and and Kevin Hayes takes a look into how grocery stores then become the front line of minimizing spread for those out to get essentials on Eyewitness News at 11.

