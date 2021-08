JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a tractor-trailer and an RV crash on Interstate 84 in Jefferson Township, according to the Lackawanna County Coroner.

An 82-year-old North Carolina man sustained fatal injuries after his disabled RV was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer, the coroner says.

One lane of I-84 remains closed while crews work the scene. State police are investigating the crash.