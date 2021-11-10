Rush Township nursing center put under temporary lockdown after nearby fire

RUSH TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire in Rush Township is having environmental impacts on the area.

Around 10 a.m. the staff at the Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center were alerted of a nearby fire.

“We had all of our residents come inside. Closed all the windows. Then we had the fire department come and do air quality checks. They are 100 percent clear. They had no concerns inside or outside of the building. We do have our HVAC off just as a precautionary measure so we’re not pulling in any of that smoky air,” director of nursing Amy Bachert said.

Despite some online chatter officials say that the situation was kept under control with no cause for drastic measures within the facility.

“There’s been no discussion of evacuation. I know that’s been put out on social media. But we are not evacuating anyone at this time,” Bachert said.

Though residents were not in danger, the staff believed that extra caution would be beneficial to all in case of any lingering pollutants.

“It’s pretty much a matter of precaution. We’re always about going above and beyond for our residents. So that’s what we doing in this situation,” Bachert said.

The National Weather Service said that the smoke should disperse easily as the winds have been breezy and temperatures warm.

A Department of Environmental Protection official will be monitoring the air in the coming days to ensure the air continues to remain free of toxic chemicals.

The center was on lockdown for about four hours and everything was back to normal by 3 p.m.