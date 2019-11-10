Running to help those in need

(WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of people braved the cold Saturday morning in Scranton to run for a good cause.

Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen held a 1K, 5K, and 10K run to raise money to feed those in need. The run against hunger stepped off at 9 a.m. at the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail. Organizers say the bitter cold is just a reminder of how important their cause is.

“The cold weather reminds me of those folks that don’t have a hot nutritious meal, or clothing, or a place to stay. So it’s important, I think, for us to care for them, and provide for them,” Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen Director Rob Williams said.

The Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen is open every day of the year and serves more than 100,000 hot meals per year.