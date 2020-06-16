Running for Ruth

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and other safety protocols have prevented in-person visits from family and friends at assisted living facilities.

Corey Cappelloni, a distance runner from Washington, D.C. is on an ultra-special journey to visit his grandmother in Scranton. Cappelloni, a long-distance runner, started his attempt to run seven ultra-marathons in seven days (220 miles total) between his home in Washington, DC and Scranton, Pennsylvania, where he’ll see his nana through the window of the assisted living facility where she lives.

Cappelloni is doing this to most importantly see his nana, but also to raise the spirits of all those in homes, thank all caregivers of our elderly and raise awareness for their needs and heroic front line efforts. Since the start of the pandemic, residents of nursing homes have faced increasing isolation as social distancing and other safety precautions prevent in-person visits from family members, friends and volunteers.

Cappelloni is also raising money for the non-profit organization where his grandmother lives. His goal is to raise $100 for every mile of the of the 220-mile journey. He hopes to be in Scranton on Friday. You can follow his journey here.