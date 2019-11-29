Run for the Diamonds 2019

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A number of people started their Thanksgiving with a run.

Not only to work up an appetite but to take part in an annual tradition– the Berwick Run For The Diamonds. Eyewitness News Photojournalist Tony Ingargiola takes us there.

“The 110th Run For The Diamonds is officially underway,” said Dick Rimple, 18-year-race starter.

“This is just a tradition. There are so many people in here that just run it year after year, they may not run,” said Nate Mitchell of Catawissa. “It’s almost Christmas time. After today, its Christmas time so at least, if I’m not going to do good, at least I have to look good so works for me.”

“Long-distance running is a spectator sport and in Berwick, there are people who are all the way around the course and that makes a tremendous difference. Plus the fact that this is one of the most historic races in the country,” said Margaret Livsey, 38-year-race director.

“This is a typical Berwick day. Overcast, cold and windy but the people come out, it was fun and I ran probably 12 minutes slower than I did 45 years ago. So I’m not complaining,” said Roger Davis, a Berwick native who now lives in Rydal, Pennsylvania.

“I get bored while I’m running, so I’ve been juggling about 10 years and a friend of mine dared me to do it and I was like yeah that would be a lot of fun. The more serious runners hate it,” said Scott Boehret of Wapwallopen.

“I’m thankful for my family and to be healthy and to wake up every morning and to have all these people be healthy here. This is terrific,” said Davis.

“I’m thankful to have good health and a family that cares about me,” said Boehret.

The overall male finisher was Colin Leak from Chadds, Ford Pennsylvania at 46:33. And the top female was Marina Martino from Dallas, Luzerne County at 54:47.

The top seven males took home a diamond ring. The women took home diamond pennants.