Ruling made on Scranton mayoral ballot

(WBRE/WYOU) — There is a ruling Wednesday in the Scranton mayoral ballot.

We first told you about the concern on Monday. The ruling determines if several candidates running in the special election for mayor would be allowed to stay on the ballot.

The judge has decided mayoral candidates Paige Cognetti, Kyle Donahue, and John Goshleski can remain on the ballot for mayor in this November’s special election. Candidate Bob Bolus will not appear on the ballot.

All changed their party affiliation to independent after Democratic nominee Chris Cullen and Republican nominee Charlie Spano were nominated a month ago.

