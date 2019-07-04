Ruling decided in trooper-involved shooting.

A deadly Monroe County shooting is ruled justified.

Monroe County’s district attorney announced the decision during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. Last Friday, authorities say 69-year-old Larry Pettiford’s wife called 911 to report Pettiford was suicidal and had a handgun.

When troopers arrived to his house in Jackson Township, Pettiford allegedly shot at them. A trooper fired back, hitting Pettiford in the chest. He died at the hospital.

State police say two troopers are currently on administrative leave but are expected to return to full duty next week.