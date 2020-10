KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was in Luzerne County on Saturday.

He made a campaign stop in Kingston for President Trump.

Giuliani spoke to hundreds of voters on Wyoming Avenue outside the “Republican COunty of Luzerne County” Headquarters.

He spoke about the President’s success in the past three years.

Giuliani also made stops in Clarks Summit and Stroudsburg.