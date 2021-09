WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A road is closed down after being washed out because of the recent heavy rains.

It’s Route 437 in Wright Township, Luzerne County. Erosion undermined part of the roadway, making it dangerous to drive on.

Crews have signs up blocking access until it can be repaired. It’s closed from Kirby Avenue to Crestwood Road.

There’s no word on how long it will be closed.