MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of firefighters were on the scene of a rowhome fire in Schuylkill County Friday night.

Eyewitness News was on the scene of a fire on the 100 block of East Mahanoy Street in Mahanoy City.

Officials tell Eyewitness News the fire was first reported around 7:52 p.m. and early reports to the 9-1-1 communications center stated multiple people were entrapped.

Courtesy of Bryan Mccloskey

The Schuylkill County Communications center tells Eyewitness News they believe all people who were reportedly entrapped were removed from the blaze.

As of now, first responders claim there were no injuries and the coroner was not called to the scene.

The exact number of people affected by the fire is unknown at this time, but first responders believe at least three or four families have been displaced by this fire. Red Cross is arriving on the scene.

Below is some drone footage of the active scene from Bryan Mccloskey.

Courtesy of Bryan Mccloskey

The fire department has not put out an official release as of now but as soon as they do Eyewitness News will update this article.