(WBRE/WYOU) — Voters were headed to the polls in Snyder and Union Counties Tuesday night for a special election.

They were voting for a replacement for U.S. Congressman Fred Keller’s state seat in the 85th district. The candidates were Republican David Rowe, Democrat Jenn Rager-Key, and write-in Republican Clair Moyer.

Rowe won 54 percent of the votes in Union County and 72 percent of the votes in Snyder County to win the election.