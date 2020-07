WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Route 87 was closed for a time Wednesday night due to a downed tree and wires.

The road was closed between Meshoppen and Forkston in Wyoming County between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Downed wires, a tree down across the road, and even some partial flooding stopped truck drivers from getting to their destination.

They waited out the storm until around 7:30 p.m. when crews cleared the debris and re-opened the road.