Rotary Club’s fundraising event is a hole in one

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fundraising event in Lycoming County proves to be a hole in one!

Community members gathered Saturday to put their skills to the test at Genetti Hotel in Williamsport. The Rotary Club’s Indoor Golf Classic is helping make a difference in the area.

For the Rotary Club of Williamsport, this is their biggest fundraiser of the year. So members decided why not make it a little fun?

“It’s different. I don’t think there’s any other indoor golf fundraisers in the area,” Rotary Club president James Haywood said.

That’s right. All walks of life, young and old, made their way to the Genetti to have a tee-rific day for the Indoor Golf Classic. The Rotary Club spends their time helping combat the issues in Lycoming County.

“If you’re part of a non-profit, you know it’s almost a motto like you could always use more money whether it’s fighting homelessness or poverty or if it’s a hunger issue. It seems like there’s never enough money so we want to do everything we can to help out,” Haywood said.

The hotel has been transformed into a golf course with at least 12 holes to play on. Rotary Club members tell Eyewitness News they built this entire golf course in one day and it wasn’t easy.

“We literally used pieces of wood and molding for floors and went to town,” Haywood said.

Proceeds will go towards local non-profit in the area. Golfers say it’s a no-brainer to come out and play.

“It’s really important to give back to it once you get out of it because it kind of raised you, you know? The community raised you,” Loyalsock High School junior Keanu Singh said.

“That’s just something our family does all the time. We’re always giving back anyway we can because we live here and we want to contribute,” Kelly Howell of Loyalsock said.

Howell brought her two kids out to join in on the fun.

“It’s important to show our children that it is important to help everyone that’s in need. Everybody is struggling in their own way and I think it’s good for us to join together and help our community,” Howell said.

Last year the Rotary Club gave out more than $11,000 to local organizations including the YMCA, Hope Enterprises, and UPMC.