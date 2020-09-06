Rotary Club car show comes back to Pocono Raceway for second year

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County chapter of a worldwide organization carried on one of its biggest events today, despite COVID-19.

The Rotary Club of Blakeslee held its second annual car and truck show at Pocono Raceway.

They say this year’s show had more than 100 attendees after last year’s success.

The group says this car show is one of its largest fundraisers this year. The community dinner and most other events were canceled because of the pandemic. One organizer said the car show was a great way for the community to get out during a time when there’s not much happening.

“It’s so stressful that you can’t do anything, and you can’t go anywhere. This is a family-friendly event, it’s outdoors. You do get to go out and get some sun, and you can socialize and see other human beings, and that’s what people need,” president April Guiherme said.

All funds received from Rotary Club events go back to the community and not used internally.