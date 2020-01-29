Ross Township Man Arraigned For Killing His Grandfather

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A 19-year-old Luzerne County man is locked up, charged with murdering his 91-year-old grandfather.

State troopers say Joshua Bacon brutally beat George Bacon to death inside his home last week. Now, we are learning more about what investigators say led to the murder.

Investigators say, the murder was the result of an alcohol and drug fueled rage on the part of Joshua Bacon. Veteran State Troopers tell Eyewitness News, it is by far one of the most violent crimes they have ever seen.

Joshua Bacon was brought to Central Court on Wednesday morning to face homicide charges in the death of his grandfather, George Bacon.

When asked, “Mr. Bacon anything to say about what happened that night?” “No comment,” Bacon replied.

Andy asks, “Did you hurt your grandfather?”

“Talk to my lawyer,” said Bacon.

Bacon had been locked up at the Luzerne County Prison since the day of the murder.

Joshua Bacon, 19, is seen being taken to his arraignment at Luzerne County Central Court in Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

He was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest after troopers arrived at his home on Oliver Road in Ross Township last Friday morning.

According to arrest papers, Bacon was drinking and using LSD and marijuana with three friends on the night of the murder.

At some point, those friends say Bacon went out of control, attacking them and even biting one of them, they fled the home fearing for their safety.

“Bacon was violent, incoherent, extremely loud and repetitive during this incident.”

According to court documents, an EMT who responded to the scene heard Bacon say he did not know how he got there and thought he was on a different planet and that he “had not seen his pops in four days.”

That EMT says Bacon pounded on the windshield of the ambulance, they pulled away from the scene. State troopers then arrived and had to taze Bacon to subdue him.

Inside the home, they found the bloodied body of 91-year-old George Bacon on the floor of the home.

George Bacon, 91, was found beaten to death in his Ross Township home on Friday.

Picture Courtesy: The Citizens’ Voice.

An autopsy shows he died from multiple traumatic injuries. The home was also in disarray, many items were smashed.

We once again tried to speak with Bacon as he was brought out of the state police barracks.

“We just want give you a chance to tell your side of the story.” “I’d rather not, talk to my lawyer Joseph Nocito,” Bacon said. “We are told you were drinking and using drugs.” “Talk to my lawyer Joe Nocito,” Bacon said.

Bacon’s attorney Joe Nocito told us he could not say much, only that the Bacon family suffered a great tragedy and he wants the legal system to play its self out. Bacon will have a hearing on February 6th.

The arrest of Bacon for the murder of his grandfather stunned neighbors and friends of the family.